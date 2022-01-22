Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,741,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 2,378,607 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

