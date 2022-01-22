Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,034 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

