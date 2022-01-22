Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,323.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,321.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

