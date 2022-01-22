Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.