Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

