Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 733 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

