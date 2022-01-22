Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,767 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

