Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

