Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

