Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

