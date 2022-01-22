Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.