Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $621.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.01 and a 200-day moving average of $618.81. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.