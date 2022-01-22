Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 226,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.09 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

