Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

