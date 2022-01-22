Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,248 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.