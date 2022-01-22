Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,968 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

