Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

