Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.