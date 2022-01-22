Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.