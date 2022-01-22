Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $382.30 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

