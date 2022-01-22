Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.17. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 129,636 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

