Masari Trading Down 19.7% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $288,986.61 and $54.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,311.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.36 or 0.06913722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00310660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.45 or 0.00836679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00069338 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00434894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00255778 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.