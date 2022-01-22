Mask Network Market Capitalization Achieves $164.83 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00015913 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $164.83 million and approximately $98.84 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

