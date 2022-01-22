MASQ (MASQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,702.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $77,702.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.