Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 164,318 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Affimed by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Affimed by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 82,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $395.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

