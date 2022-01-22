Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $985,682.23

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $985,682.23 and $61,230.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.51 or 0.06869867 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

