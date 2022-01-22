MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $841,155.75 and $142,543.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,388.05 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00275198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.00344988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00151178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

