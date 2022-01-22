Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $366.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $407,497.92 and approximately $366.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,950.04 or 1.00130910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00084237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00160812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.