MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Head-To-Head Survey

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.17%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 9.30 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -386.71 Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.25 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -6.94

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

