Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,541. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.38. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

