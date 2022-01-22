Maytus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 5.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.29.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $16.07 on Friday, reaching $528.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

