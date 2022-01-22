Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $7.32 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000. ON Semiconductor comprises about 2.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. 8,786,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,372. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

