Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,015,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000. Zynga accounts for approximately 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 44.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $159,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 46.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 41,418,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,329,961. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

