Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.63. 9,116,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

