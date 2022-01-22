McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $2,398,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.