McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.