MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Hits $31,483.90

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,483.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032141 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.