MediShares (MDS) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $60,437.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

