Meme Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00273550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010673 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

