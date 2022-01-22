MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,012.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,522.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 330.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.