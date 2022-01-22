Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 17,015 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

