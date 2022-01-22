Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 670 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

