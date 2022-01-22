Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,266 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

