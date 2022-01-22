Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.36% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

