Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

