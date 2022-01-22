Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,269 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,701,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.