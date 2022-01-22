Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.