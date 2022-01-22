Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

