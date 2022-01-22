Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $255,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

