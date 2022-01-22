Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

